The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Western Union.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

NYSE WU traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.97. 5,730,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78.

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,207 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $42,387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,955,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,505,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,300 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

