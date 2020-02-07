Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,676. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.58. 443,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.