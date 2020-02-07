Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. TIAA FSB raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. 3,822,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

