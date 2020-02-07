Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,773,000 after buying an additional 103,623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,718,000 after buying an additional 50,455 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Allstate by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,565,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,167,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 877,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,424,000 after buying an additional 143,951 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,488. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $91.12 and a 1-year high of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

