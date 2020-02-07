Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 340,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,344. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.40. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

