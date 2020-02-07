Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.34. 3,514,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,615. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

