Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.