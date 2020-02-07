Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 402,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,043. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

