Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.25 and a 200 day moving average of $349.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $391.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total transaction of $298,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

