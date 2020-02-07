Tesla’s (TSLA) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their target price on Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.41.

TSLA traded up $14.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $748.96. 39,840,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,188,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.90. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of -147.72, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

