Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. Teradata also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Teradata and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 2,154,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. Teradata has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Martyn Etherington bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

