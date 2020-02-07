Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 2,154,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other Teradata news, CMO Martyn Etherington bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

