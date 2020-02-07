Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.41–0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $435-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.8 million.Tenable also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.41-0.36) EPS.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.57. Tenable has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $36.26.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $58,994.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,944,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440 in the last ninety days. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.