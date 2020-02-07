Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TENB. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 590,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,062. Tenable has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,731,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,404,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 477,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,925,000 after acquiring an additional 373,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 132,192 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

