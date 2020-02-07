Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%.

Telenav stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 6,207,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,867. The company has a market cap of $296.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.41. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNAV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 50,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,199.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

