Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,877. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

