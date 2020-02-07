TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of TELA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 36,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,748. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($22.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($22.14). The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Zuga bought 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $1,041,202.89. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 384,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,649,995.35.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

