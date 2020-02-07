Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.58

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.58 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 406875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.40.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company engages in the provision of recruitment activities; and provides reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.