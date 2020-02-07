Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 107 ($1.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company. Macquarie upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 119 ($1.57).

Get Talktalk Telecom Group alerts:

TALK stock opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.88.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47). Also, insider Tristia Harrison bought 171,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.