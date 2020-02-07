TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.44 million.TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.70 EPS.

TTWO stock traded up $6.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.74. 3,326,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.68.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.