TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Wedbush

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $144.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.41.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

