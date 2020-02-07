TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) is Growth Interface Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Growth Interface Management LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE comprises about 7.3% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 481,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,582. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.46.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.41.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

