T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $82.77. 2,974,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

