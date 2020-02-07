T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $85.58 and last traded at $85.08, with a volume of 3276405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.77.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00.

About T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.