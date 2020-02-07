Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 8.2%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61, 818,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average session volume of 315,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.78% of Synthetic Biologics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

