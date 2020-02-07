SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $556.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

