Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of SLF opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 104,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

