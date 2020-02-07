Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $16.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Studio City International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Studio City International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of MSC stock remained flat at $$19.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

