Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Miller Industries worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Miller Industries stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. 839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $195.47 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.