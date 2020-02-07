Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 57,100 HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 57,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $891,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 241,154 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HONE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $641.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

