Strs Ohio Makes New $634,000 Investment in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of B. Riley Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 94,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 302,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,756 in the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. B. Riley Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.