Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,761. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

