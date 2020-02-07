Streamr DATAcoin Price Hits $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, BitForex and Binance. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and $1.05 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.29 or 0.03080794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00211266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00135047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, HitBTC, Coinone, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

