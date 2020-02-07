StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 24,661 Shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,661 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.61% of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CJNK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,998. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

