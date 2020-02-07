StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 36.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 44,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.