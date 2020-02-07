StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.60. 239,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.