Strategic Elements (ASX:SOR) Stock Price Down 20%

Strategic Elements (ASX:SOR)’s stock price was down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.05), approximately 2,099,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

About Strategic Elements (ASX:SOR)

Strategic Elements Ltd invests in companies focusing on rare earths and rare metals exploration and materials development. The company, through its subsidiary, Strategic Materials Pty Limited, holds a 100% interest in 5 granted tenements in the South Island of New Zealand, Queensland, and New South Wales and an application for a tenement in Western Australia.

