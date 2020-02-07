Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,688 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 975% compared to the average volume of 250 put options.

In other Applied Genetic Technologies news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGTC. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $5.71 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.