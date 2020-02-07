Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ChemoCentryx Call Options (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,681 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,237% compared to the average volume of 131 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $55,396.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $39,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,434 shares in the company, valued at $797,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock worth $45,321,857. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

