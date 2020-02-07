Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,210 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.09% of Steris worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 225.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Steris stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 353,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

