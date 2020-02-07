State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,880 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $38,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 447,827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,125,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,426,000 after acquiring an additional 167,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,442. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

