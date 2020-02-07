State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,150 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of HP worth $42,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of HP by 73.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,640 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3,092.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,959,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $21,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

HP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,340,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,914. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

