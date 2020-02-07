State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,002 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,837 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $36,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 234,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

