State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.46. 1,473,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,722. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.05. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $185.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.