State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $40.40 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Citigroup raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.16.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $40,251,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.87. 1,171,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.