State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $348.53 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,823,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 108,420 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $348,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,116,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,249,934. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

