Starvest (LON:SVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.50

Starvest plc (LON:SVE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 3410826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a current ratio of 51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39.

Starvest Company Profile

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

