Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.
Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 593,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,324. The company has a market cap of $756.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
