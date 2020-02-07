Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 593,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,324. The company has a market cap of $756.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.