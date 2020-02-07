St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STJ. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered St. James’s Place to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,175 ($15.46) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.11.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

