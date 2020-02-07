SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SSE PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SSE PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised SSE PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut SSE PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.29 on Monday. SSE PLC/S has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. SSE PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About SSE PLC/S

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

